Drug peddling: Model held in Bengaluru, cops raid house of DJ, realtor  

BENGALURU: A drug peddling racket was busted by the city police on Monday. Govindapura Police raided the houses of a female model, DJ and a realtor over alleged links with a Nigerian drug peddler. Three special teams raided the houses in Rajajinagar, Benson Town and Banashankari and arrested Sonia Agarwal (29) who is into modelling. The police seized three packets of ganja from her residence and this is the third such case involving customers like models and DJs and businessmen, the police said.

"Agarwal has been taken into custody for interrogation after she was subjected to medical tests. Initially, the team conducted a search at her residence and she managed to escape. The police, however, recovered ganja packets and later arrested her from a star hotel. She locked the door of a toilet to hide when the police showed up. She was taken into custody," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, a similar search took place at the residences of DJ Vachan Chinnappa and a realtor Bharath. The police have issued notices to them for appearing for medical tests after an interrogation.

"Based on medical tests, further action will be taken against the duo and we are collecting more evidence to prove that they were directly involved in drug peddling to budding models and the customers who were attending parties in star hotels, pubs and resorts," the police officer added.

Another officer said that the role of Agarwal, Chinnappa and Bharath came to light when Govindapura police had arrested Thomas Anagaha Kalu, (37), while he was waiting for his customers on HBR Layout on August 12. The police had recovered ecstasy pills worth Rs 15. 5 lakh from him and during interrogation, he revealed the involvementt of the above persons. The police tracked the movements of the trio for one week to catch them red-handed.

Thomas did not have any travel documents and was peddling drugs for the past many years. He was sourcing the drugs from his contact in Delhi and selling them to his customers who are IT professionals, students, DJs, businessmen and models.

Going by the nature of interactions between Thomas and the detained persons, the police suspect that the accused are not only consumers but also peddlers who are attending high-end parties frequently to sell the drugs, the investigation officer added