54.74% textbooks distributed, Karnataka govt tells HC

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that 54.74 per cent of textbooks of the 70.82 printed for Classes 1 to 10 so far, have been supplied to students on August 25, 2021. Making this submission before the division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, the government has sought 20 days time to ensure completion of printing and supplying textbooks to all.

The state government made this submission in response to the direction issued by the court on the last date of the occasion that the government should ensure supply of textbooks to students of Classes 9-10 and submit a status report on progress made in supply of textbooks in government and aided schools till August 30.