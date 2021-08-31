BBMP gets nod to axe 10 trees for underpass

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday permitted the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike to go ahead with its plan for the underpass work on Suranjan Das Road by axing 10 more trees as suggested by an expert committee. The underpass, which is part of the signal-free corridor from Command Hospital to Hope Farm, was planned to ease heavy traffic movement on Old Airport Road.

Passing the order, a division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said that it is true this will be a great loss to the environment, but the development of the city, traffic congestion, the number of road accidents on the road and hospitals located in that area have to be kept in mind, the court added.