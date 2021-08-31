STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro salutes role of unsung heroes who built Kengeri line, 88 workers take first train

The honour was cherished by the 88 staffers, including two women, who got on board. The inaugural train chugged away at 10.30 am steered by women train operators B Gowthami and Smitha M Revanakar.

Published: 31st August 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Workers of BMRCL contractor Starworth Infrastructure Corporation Limited pose inside the inaugural train. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a salute to the tremendous work played by its contractors and other support staff in completing the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) performed a unique gesture on the inaugural day on Sunday. In a first such initiative, 88 individuals most of them contract workers, were honoured by permitting them to travel on the first train flagged off by ministers at Nayandahalli.

While Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and CM Basavaraj Bommai took the second train departing from Nayandahalli due to a couple of speeches being delivered at the platform, the inaugural train chugged away at 10.30 am steered by women train operators B Gowthami and Smitha M Revanakar. The honour was cherished by the 88 staffers, including two women, who got on board. They were joined at stations en route by a few security personnel.

A Suresh Kumar, safety manager of Soma Infrastructure Limited, which carried out civil works for BMRCL, told The New Indian Express, “It was a big day for all of us. Personally, I had been working on the project for the last five years. My team and I have seen it take shape from scratch. So, to travel on the first train was very exciting and unforgettable for me and my team.”

C D Aljo, quality engineer of Starworth Infrastructure Corporation Limited, another civil contractor, said, “We took a ride upto the terminating station at Kengeri. It was a moment to cherish for all of us as the CM had himself flagged off this train. We had been eagerly waiting for the line to be launched and so it was a special day for us. Most of us kept taking selfies throughout the trip. “

Employees of Starworth Infrastructure Limited pose inside the train during their first train trip Kamal P, Akshay Mohanraj (Safety stewards) and Aljo C.D Quality Control Engineer are seen.

J C Vijaykumar, assistant executive engineer, safety and health, in BMRCL’s electrical wing, co-ordinated with all the contractors and meticulously readied the list of staff for the first train well in advance. Apart from the two civil contractors, employees of Texmaco, IL & FS, Alstom, JLPL, L & T, ETA, OTIS, Alstom and AGS were on board the launch train.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said the decision to permit contract staff on board the first train was taken recently during a meeting of top officials. There were two reasons behind it. “One was of course that we did not want the train to chug away empty when it was flagged off and many en route would look out to wave to those on board. We wanted to send some people on board. The second reason was of course to honour their contribution to the success of the project.”

Director, Rolling Stock and Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, N M Dhoke said, “Contract staff from Starworth interacted with me after the trip and conveyed their happiness to have got on board the first train.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru metro bmrcl Kengeri line
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp