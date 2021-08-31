Bengaluru Urban achieves 100% first Covid vaccine dose coverage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban emerged as the first region in the state to achieve 100 per cent first dose vaccination. According to data from August 28, the total target population of Bengaluru Urban in the age group of 18 and above is 10,62,262, while the total beneficiaries so far vaccinated, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and other citizens, are 10,61,167, which makes it 100% coverage.

Bengaluru Urban covers the population of five taluks, which includes Bangalore North, Bangalore South, Kengeri, Yelahanka and Anekal and Bangalore East, which includes Krishnarajapuram. It covers over 100 villages and nine municipal corporations. In BBMP limits — covering East, West, South, RR Nagar, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones — the total target population is 94,42,274, and 67,29,439 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, which covers 71 per cent.

Kodagu has achieved 75 per cent and Udupi 72 per cent coverage. Districts like Ballari (51 per cent), Raichur (47 per cent) and Kalaburagi (45 per cent) have the least coverage. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) becomes the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100% 1st dose vaccination! Congrats to all those who made this possible!”

Sudhakar on Monday had a meeting with senior officials, which included National Health Mission Director Dr Arundathi Chandrashekar, Health Commissioner Dr Trilok Chandra and others, to plan how to strengthen vaccination in the state. Special measures will be taken to increase vaccination in Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts.

Dr Sudhakar said, “So far, over 4 crore vaccination shots have been given in the entire state, including 1 crore in BBMP limits. Measures will be initiated to increase the number in Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts. A special drive will be conducted for slum-dwellers every day, which will enable staff to conduct the drive at every slum. Priority will also be given to border districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, and villages within 20km of the border will be accorded priority. Our aim is to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of December.”

Meanwhile, the Centre has provided 1.10 crore vaccines in the month of August. Dr Sudhakar stated that supply has increased and the state aims to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day. There will be a special vaccination drive on Wednesday, with a target of at least 10 lakh people. “This will ensure 1.5 to 2 crore doses in one month. We are aiming to make Bengaluru the first metro city to complete vaccination for all its eligible residents,” he said.

PHANA submits report

PHANA on Monday submitted a report to tackle third wave to Dr Sudhakar. The government will discuss its suggestions with the Technical Advisory Committee, and implement them.