Bengaluru: Woman stabbed to death by colleague

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old married woman was stabbed to death by her male colleague in Kengeri on Monday morning. Police arrested the accused soon after the incident. The deceased Anitha and the accused Venkatesh (27) were colleagues in a medical firm on Doddabele Road.

Early on Monday, when Anitha was getting ready for work, Venkatesh came to her room and they had an argument. In a fit of rage, he took out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly and slit her throat, before escaping.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Anitha and Venkatesh are from Andhra Pradesh. Venkatesh had proposed marriage to her, but she had declined.

Later, she told him that she had been married to a relative when she was a minor. The accused tried to convince her, but she refused. Enraged, he decided to kill her, police said.

