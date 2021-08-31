STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nrupatunga varsity sets 24 choices for double majors under NEP

The elective option will be akin to a minor, Vice-Chancellor Prof Shrinivas Balli told The New Indian Express on the sidelines of a media interaction on the university’s plans, on Monday. 

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nrupatunga University, which was established in October last year, has chalked out a formula to implement  the National Education Policy, with two majors and an optional elective. Students can continue their graduation in both majors at the end of the course.

The elective option will be akin to a minor, Vice-Chancellor Prof Shrinivas Balli told The New Indian Express on the sidelines of a media interaction on the university’s plans, on Monday. Stating that each department will offer four electives that students can pick from during the first two years, Balli said that they will have to choose from the 26 combinations that the university will offer with two core subjects. 

Registrar Dr Kavita KR said there will be no enhancement for electives. “For instance, if a student takes up Artificial Intelligence as an elective in the first term, he/she will have the same curriculum if it is again chosen as an elective for the second, third or fourth semester. Instead, the more beneficial alternative is to choose a different elective each semester,” she added.

The university, which predominantly teaches science, is planning to offer optional elective in Vedic math (for which they are in talks with Sanskrit University for guest lecturers), India’s contribution to science, economics and geology. 

For students seeking admission to the university, Balli said help desks have been set up on campus and helplines are available for those having doubts about admissions through NEP format. This is particularly to help students select their electives wisely, in tandem with their future goals.
 

