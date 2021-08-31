Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven persons including the son of the DMK MLA from Hosur died after their overspeeding Audi Q3 car crashed into a footpath in Koramangala in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police are awaiting a medical report to ascertain whether it is a case of drunk driving, a senior cop said.

Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air.

Six of the deceased have been identified as Karuna Sagar, Ishitha, Dr Dhanusha, Akshay Goyal, Utsav and Rohith. All are aged between 21 to 28. Karuna Sagar is the son of Hosur MLA Prakash Y (DMK).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BR Ravikanthe Gowda, joint commissioner (traffic) said, "The incident occurred around 1.50 am. One of the cab drivers who noticed the incident filed a case with Adugodi Traffic police station. It is a case of reckless and negligent driving and we are waiting for a medical report for further investigation."

The police said that Sagar had come to the city to buy medicines after informing his parents.

According to Imran, an eyewitness, the speeding Audi Q3 crashed into the footpath before hitting the premises of a nationalised bank. Three were sitting in the front and four were in the backseat. They were not wearing seatbelts and the airbags did not deploy on impact in the car. The bodies were shifted to St John's Hospital for a postmortem. MLA Prakash visited the hospital.