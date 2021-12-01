STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Student jumps from college building, critical

The student is a resident of TC Palya and is studying in a private college in JB Nagar.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old BA student tried to end her life by jumping from the second floor of a college in Jeevan Bheema Nagar (JB Nagar) police station limits on Tuesday morning. Her condition is said to be critical.

The student is a resident of TC Palya and is studying in a private college in JB Nagar. Police said that she lived with her elder sister and the duo reportedly quarrelled over an issue on Monday night.

“She went to the college on Tuesday morning as usual. While students studying in the school located on the college premises had assembled for prayer at 9.10 pm, the girl went to the second floor of the college building. As she shouted that she was ending her life, a few staff on the ground tried to convince her not to jump. However, she jumped and sustained serious injuries. The staff rushed her to a nearby hospital and then to another hospital, where she is under treatment. The doctors treating her said her condition is critical,” the police said.

The JB Nagar police have registered a case.

Comments

