Home owners suffer without OC, water, power connections  

S Lalitha

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A six-member team from the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) on Tuesday visited the Krishna Shelton apartment complex at Bagalur Road Cross (off Bellary Main Road) to take stock of the ground reality there. This is in light of a complaint lodged by an association representing the residents, with the Authority in February 2021, over a host of amenities which were promised, but not readied.

A total of 260 residences of different dimensions make up the 12-storeyed apartments built by Krishna Enterprises (Housing and Infrastructure) Pvt Ltd, which was supposed to be fully ready by March 2015 (after a three-month grace period). However, six years post-deadline, a good number of houses are yet to be completed. Nearly 100 families reside here presently in the midst of everyday problems. The major issue is that no house owner has received an Occupancy Certificate (OC) yet.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved residents, Debasish Mohapatra, member of the Managing Committee of Krishna Shelton Welfare Association (KSWA), told TNIE: “Buyers have paid sums ranging between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore for houses here, but none has got an OC yet. We have all paid the pro-rata BESCOM and BWSSB charges, but have not got permanent water and electricity connections. Temporary power connection gets disrupted frequently. We depend on tankers to meet our water needs.”

Mohapatra recalled the nightmare of going without power supply for 28 days at one time, when the builder allegedly failed to pay temporary power bills. “We pooled in by paying Rs 14,000 per house to the builder for the bills and the temporary power connection was restored,” he said. “Among other issues is the presence of a common wall between the Sewage Treatment Plant and Waste Treatment Plant, leakages through walls and the non-construction of a Child Play Area, cricket pitch and space for senior citizens as promised,” Mohapatra said, adding, “We demand that a Forensic Audit be conducted for the project.”

One of the owners, requesting anonymity, alleged that the builder has claimed he did not have money to complete the project and expected residents to pay more. “In reality, he has diverted into another project in Electronics City, which he is presently building,” he charged. Meanwhile, the RERA registration for the project has expired and the builder is yet to renew it. Repeated attempts to reach builder R Anil Kumar were futile, with his number switched off. Asked about its proposed action, K-RERA Chairman H C Kishore Chandra, told TNIE: “Let our team submit their report first. We will take a decision based on that.”