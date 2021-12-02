After Faruqui, Kunal Kamra’s Bengaluru shows shelved

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after permission was denied to a stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui in Bengaluru, a series of shows featuring comedian Kunal Kamra has been cancelled in the city. It is said that Kamra’s shows were cancelled following protests by residents near the venue at JP Nagar.

The shows were scheduled over the next 20 days. Police sources said the organisers had not informed them about the shows nor had they denied permission.

“We have nothing to do with the shows. We came to know that there were protests by a few people at the venue and the organisers called off the show,” a senior police officer said. Interestingly, the venue, where the shows were to be held, remained unidentified.

‘We’re being oppressed with equality’

Kunal tweeted, “The shows have been cancelled following threats”. “They’ve (shows) been cancelled for two reasons. Firstly, we didn’t get special permission to seat 45 people in the venue that can seat more. Secondly, threats have been made to shut down the venue if I were to ever perform there. I guess this is also part of the Covid protocol & new guidelines.

I suppose I am seen as a variant of the virus now.” On the cancellation of Faruqui’s show, Kamra tweeted, “We can find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at least trying to oppress with equality. Maybe if we continue down the road of equal oppression, we would get to a point of equal liberation, in a post-climate change era.” The police had denied permission to Faruqui to hold the show last Sunday, terming him a ‘controversial figure’. The police had also stated that Faruqui’s show may create chaos and lead to law and order problems.