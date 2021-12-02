STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After Faruqui, Kunal Kamra’s Bengaluru shows shelved

Days after permission was denied to a stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui in Bengaluru, a series of shows featuring comedian Kunal Kamra has been cancelled in the city.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra (Photo | Kunal Kamra, Facebook)

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra (Photo | Kunal Kamra, Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after permission was denied to a stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui in Bengaluru, a series of shows featuring comedian Kunal Kamra has been cancelled in the city. It is said that Kamra’s shows were cancelled following protests by residents near the venue at JP Nagar.

The shows were scheduled over the next 20 days. Police sources said the organisers had not informed them about the shows nor had they denied permission.

“We have nothing to do with the shows. We came to know that there were protests by a few people at the venue and the organisers called off the show,” a senior police officer said. Interestingly, the venue, where the shows were to be held, remained unidentified. 

‘We’re being oppressed with equality’

Kunal tweeted, “The shows have been cancelled following threats”. “They’ve (shows) been cancelled for two reasons. Firstly, we didn’t get special permission to seat 45 people in the venue that can seat more. Secondly, threats have been made to shut down the venue if I were to ever perform there. I guess this is also part of the Covid protocol & new guidelines.

I suppose I am seen as a variant of the virus now.” On the cancellation of Faruqui’s show, Kamra tweeted, “We can find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at least trying to oppress with equality. Maybe if we continue down the road of equal oppression, we would get to a point of equal liberation, in a post-climate change era.” The police had denied permission to Faruqui to hold the show last Sunday, terming him a ‘controversial figure’. The police had also stated that Faruqui’s show may create chaos and lead to law and order problems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Kunal Kamra standup comedian
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp