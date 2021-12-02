Forest dept must care for Puttenahalli bird reserve: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that the Chief Wildlife Warden is the competent authority to control, manage and maintain the Puttenhalli Bird Conservation Reserve in Yelahanka, the Karnataka High Court stated, “We do not find any justification handing over the bird conservation reserve to the BBMP.”

Quashing the notification dated December 11, 2019, issued by the State Government to hand over the bird conservation reserve to BBMP, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the Forest Department to look after the reserve. Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust questioned the notification through a PIL.

Directing the government to release a sum of Rs 25 lakh, which has been allotted to carry out pending work at the reserve, the court passed the order to ensure that proper maintenance and development takes place in order to conserve birds, their young ones, eggs and nests.

The court also directed the BWSSB to take all the adequate and full measures to prevent/stop the leakage of sewage into the Puttenahalli conservation reserve forthwith for the safety of flora and fauna. The BWSSB in collaboration with the Chief Wildlife Warden shall visit the sanctuary to ensure proper maintenance and completion of pending work, the court added. The court also noted that the needed work at the reserve is not being carried out, owing to negligence on part of the State Government.