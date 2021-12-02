Forgotten bodies: ESI changes dean

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has changed the dean of ESI Hospital, Rajajinagar, after the discovery of two Covid-19 bodies, forgotten in the mortuary for 15 months. The ESIC comes under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

On Wednesday, Dr Renuka Ramaiah, director professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, was appointed dean in-charge of ESI Hospital and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science and Research, in place of Dr Jeetendra Kumar.

TNIE reported on November 29, that hospital negligence had caused two bodies to be left behind in the old mortuary of the hospital, after the patients passed away due to the virus in July 2020.

As many Covid-19 patients were dying during that time, it was decided to shift the bodies to the new mortuary. Moreover, the old mortuary was near the oxygen gas pipeline of the hospital, so it was closed down. The hospital neglected to move these two bodies and forgot about them, a staff member said. They were discovered when the housekeeping was cleaning the old mortuary.