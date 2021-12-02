STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC quashes FIR against I-T officials

According to the I-T Department, the diary had recordings of various transactions with abbreviations and amounts against each of the abbreviations.

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the First Information Report (FIR) and subsequent proceedings initiated against Income Tax (I-T) Department officials by the city police, who had sought a diary seized by the central agency from the bedroom of Congress MLC K Govindaraj in 2016, on the pretext of investigation.

According to the I-T Department, the diary had recordings of various transactions with abbreviations and amounts against each of the abbreviations. “It is rather shocking that both the complainant and the police want only the diary and no other document for investigation of the allegations of 15 offences.

It cannot but be held that the Indiranagar police were acting at the behest of the complainant to secure the diary by invoking Section 91 of the CrPC. Since the FIR could not have been registered against the petitioners in view of the specific bar under Section 293 of the Income Tax Act, the aftermath of such registration would be rendered without authority of law”, the court said.   

After the FIR was registered, the police issued notice to the I-T officials to hand over the diary which was seized during the search and also wanted them to divulge the names of those who had conducted the search and seized the documents. Hence, I-T officials knocked on the doors of the court. 

Allowing the petition filed by the Director General (Investigation), Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation) and Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Central), I-T Department, Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order quashing the FIR dated February 28, 2017 and all further proceedings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp