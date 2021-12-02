Manipal group launches MedAce to supplement classroom teaching for MBBS students

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manipal Global Education Services, on Thursday, launched Manipal MedAce an online mentoring and continuous assessment platform for MBBS students.

The platform was developed looking at the learning gap in the prevalent medical education system across the country. The platform is said to supplement the competency-based medical education (CBME) curriculum taught in classrooms and mandated since 2019.

The content includes clinical, practical, and dissection videos, quizzes, lecture capsules, diagrams, and infographics. Linker case videos unique to Manipal MedAce, allow first-year MBBS students to have early clinical exposure and apply Basic Sciences principles in a hospital setting. Assessments include case-based and image-based questions to perform well in-class tests and university exams.

Students will have to pay a fixed sum per year to avail the coaching and continuous assessment.

"There are good quality faculty available in some institutes, but not all 540 colleges in the country have the resources. At some level, we hope the package will plug a gap at either faculty or curriculum level which other students are not able to avail," Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO - Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) told TNIE.

"Content has been created by more than 150 teachers," Dr. Rao said.

"It's like having a personal teacher, revisit lectures, learning and be ready for continuous assessment, in any form be it viva, essay, etc, and help students write an examination within the academic year," she added.

The creation of the platform has taken into account the opinions of students, said Dr. Rao.

Balasundaram Athreya, Chief Digital Officer, Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) & Business Head, Manipal MedAce, said, "It is a blended hybrid learning, campus experience will transform and there will be multiple pedagogies and 70 percent will be experiential and outcome-based education for which you need to digitize content and also learning design, treat it and give it on a platform to students."

"The platform will help you learn, its gamified, interactive, you do a bit of your own revision, and reinforce learning right away," he added, emphasizing that best in class global technology partners are roped in for the development.