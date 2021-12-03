Parents seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite repeated pleas from parents, a school in Bengaluru where a child tested Covid-positive on Wednesday, is yet to implement any safety measures. A Class 8 student of Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in Thanisandra tested positive for the virus, and had been exhibiting mild symptoms. She took a test on Saturday, and the results were out on Wednesday, after which her parents informed the school. However, parents of other children are alleging that no action has been taken, and offline classes are continuing.

“Parents are panicking and we’ve been asking the school to take some kind of action or at least switch to online classes to make sure there is no spread. The child had been to school for at least 10 days before she had exhibited symptoms, so we’re worried,” said a parents.

According to the parents, the school said that appropriate action had been taken according to government regulations, and BBMP had been informed. However, they have not decided whether the switch to online classes.

“Strict measures have been followed around the school and the girl tested positive after she stopped coming to school, we’re still considering switching to online classes,” said a staffer at the school. According to the girl’s father Manjunath (name changed), BBMP doctors visited their house and told them there was no cause for alarm. However, parents have said no guidelines are followed in school.