Bengaluru to expedite door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination; Asha, water department workers roped in

In the mean time, health and safety measures have heightened in Bengaluru, BBMP limits. Fogging and spraying in the city's residential and commercial areas has been intensified. 

Published: 04th December 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine Express Vehicles, which were launched at the BBMP office in Bengaluru, makes its rounds in the city.

Covid Vaccine Express Vehicles, which were launched at the BBMP office in Bengaluru, makes its rounds in the city. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The district administration has set a 10 days target to complete the second dose of Covid vaccination for people staying in semi-urban areas, outside Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and rural areas.

For the first time watermen have been roped in for the exercise along with Asha workers, healthcare workers and frontline warriors. 

The campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak' is now being strictly followed. The concept of awareness and encouraging people to take vaccines is being put on hold. 

"Many people from Bengaluru or other urban areas, rush to resorts and other holiday places in outskirts of the city. So a lot of care needs to be taken, said an official from rural DC office. 

J Manjunath, Bengaluru urban, DC told The New Indian Express that 85 per cent of people have taken the second dose in areas outside BBMP limits and now the vaccination drive is being made more aggressive. This has been intensified not just with the announcement of Omicron variant, but more so after clusters started to form in the recent past. 

He added that the health survey has also been intensified. The immunisation details of all those aged below 18 years is being checked, the health of all senior citizens and people with symptoms is also being checked and a close watch is being kept. There are around 900 villages in rural areas, where a detailed health check is being done, he added. 

BBMP Special Commissioner Health, Dr KV Trilok Chandra said, vaccination will be intensified in Bengaluru city also as it has been proved that those with double vaccine are at lesser risk. Door to door testing and health check is being intensified. Pressure is being directly and indirectly put on people to be vaccinated that is why their entry to places is being restricted, their children are being restricted and penalties are being imposed

