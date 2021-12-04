Congress' Gopalakrishna surrenders over murder conspiracy, gets out on bail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka BJP MLA SR Vishwanath’s political rival Gopalakrishna of the Congress, who allegedly conspired to murder the former, surrendered before a court on Friday and was released on bail. Another accused, Kulla Devaraj, was also granted bail by the court.

Police said that Gopalakrishna had been absconding since Wednesday after an FIR was registered against him in Rajanukunte police station, based on the MLA’s complaint.

“He was served a notice to appear before the police but he had not turned up for inquiry. While the police were looking for him, he surrendered before the Second Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Doddaballapur at around noon,” a senior police officer said.

Gopalakrishna also moved a bail petition and the court granted him conditional bail. Meanwhile, Kulla Devaraj, who was arrested by the Rajanukunte police on Thursday, was produced before the Second ACJM court and was granted bail.

“Both the accused have been granted bail on the condition that they have to cooperate with the investigation. While we have already recorded Devaraj’s statement, Gopalakrishna will be summoned again and questioned about his involvement in the case,” the officer added.