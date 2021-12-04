STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Offline classes to go on at private schools, colleges

“Right now, we are following the protocols that were laid, and the number of students per room in hostels has been reduced to one.

Published: 04th December 2021

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Colleges and schools are working normally and waiting for guidelines from the government for further action, as Covid clusters are emerging especially in colleges and hostels. amid the clusters of COVID cases emerging out of educational institutes.

“Right now, we are following the protocols that were laid, and the number of students per room in hostels has been reduced to one. All students are vaccinated and both theory and practicals are being held simultaneously,” said M Brindha, Vice Principal, MVJ College of Engineering.

Concurring, Elizabeth Jasmine, Associate Professor of Psychology & Principal of Indian Institute of Psychology & Research, said the college is not permitting gatherings beyond a certain number. Principal of St Joseph’s College Victor Lobo said that at the moment, there is no problem on campus as students are allowed both, online and offline options to attend classes. 

Bengaluru City University Vice-Chancellor Lingaraju Gandhi said communication from the government is awaited for any changes in functioning, whereas colleges have been informed now to hold cultural events. Examinations for postgraduate students in colleges under BCU are over. Approval of admissions for undergraduates has just started and examinations would likely be by December-end or in January, he said. 

