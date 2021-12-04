STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron threat: It’s back to sealing containment zones in Bengaluru despite protests

Palike slammed for barricading Omicron +ve doc’s house; to stamp hands of those residing in cluster zones 

A road barricaded in Konanakunte where the doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 with the new Omicron variant resides. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As BBMP officials blocked a road in Konanakunte and put up a board in front of the house of a doctor who has been tested positive for Omicron variant of Covid, local residents and experts criticised the move saying that identifying a Covid patient is a violation of the rule set by the Indian Medical Association.

BBMP officials on Thursday night sealed 6th cross, 7th main, in RBI Layout with tapes, blocking the stretch after the 46-year-old doctor, who works at a reputed hospital, tested positive for Omicron. There are 15 houses on the road.

After the criticism, BBMP officials formally announced that sealing of containment and cluster zones will be done henceforth. They reasoned that it is being done because of fluctuating Covid cases and Omicron being more infectious than other Covid variants.

A BBMP official said that the Palike is also planning to restart stamping the hands of all those residing in containment and cluster zones for easy identification and tracking.

“The idea is not to identify, demean or shame anyone, but to ensure the safety of other residents. There are over 60 clusters in Bengaluru, and we were lenient. But now even the chief minister and health minister have asked people to be cautious and take all required measures,” the official said.

He reasoned, “People have left us no choice. They are lethargic and careless. We have to take stringent measures.”

M Ramakrishna, Bommanahalli Zone, Joint Commissioner, said the road was sealed late on Thursday night and will stay for seven days. All basic facilities and support will be provided to the residents, he added.

Vax target: 100% in next 10 days in Bengaluru, suburbs

The district administrations of Bengaluru Urban and Rural have set a target of 10 days to complete the second dose of vaccination of the eligible population in semi-urban areas outside BBMP limits, and in rural areas.

To achieve this, water supply department employees have been roped in along with other frontline warriors.  

Meanwhile, the door-to-door vaccination campaign is being intensified. Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath told TNIE that 85% of the eligible population has taken the second dose in areas outside BBMP limits, and the vaccination drive is being further intensified.

