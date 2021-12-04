STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vision document prepared for Bengaluru development: Bommai

The CM also said the government is preparing master plan to prevent flooding and reconstruction of storm water drains will be taken up along with development of lakes.

CM Basavaraj Bommai flanked by ministers V Somanna (to his left) and R Ashoka (extreme right) inaugurates a new building of Govindarajanagar police station in Bengaluru on Friday I Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government has prepared comprehensive vision document for the overall development of Bengaluru, which will be implemented in the coming days.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Govindarajanagar police station building, the CM said they are installing more than 7,000 CCTV cameras to check crimes and enhance safety of women in Bengaluru. Twelve high-density corridors, running a total length of 195 km, will be made signal-free roads, he said.

The CM also said the government is preparing master plan to prevent flooding and reconstruction of storm water drains will be taken up along with development of lakes. Expressing appreciation of the state police, he said they are going after the drug mafia, dark web and other anti-social activities.

The police have destroyed Rs 50 crore worth of drugs in one day, which is a record. The government will bring an Act to control online gambling, he added.

Comments

