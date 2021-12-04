X’mas bazaar on Dec 11 & 12

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Christmas round the corner, artisanal markets are popping up across the city to help you with festive shopping. One such is the Artisanal Christmas Market which will be held on December 11 and 12, at Studio Orenda, Whitefield. Organised on the sprawling lakeview farms, there will be stalls of around 30 different organic brands, including clothing made with sustainable practices, handcrafted bags, handmade gift items, eclectic home decor, paper goodies, beauty products, organic food produce, and jewellery, both traditional, eclectic and contemporary.

At the two-day event, you can also relish on bakes, breads and jams; healthy and vegan food, and get an experience of health, wellness, and feel-good solutions. Learn gardening at the terrarium plant workshop that will be held at the venue. To add to the fun, there will also be an open mic setup with standup comedy happening on both the days. The event will be held at Studio Orenda, Whitefield, on December 11 and 12. Entry is free.