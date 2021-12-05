STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru police to notify traffic violators by SMS

Published: 05th December 2021

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police have implemented a new system to notify violators of traffic rules regarding their outstanding fines. While earlier, they sent notifications of fines via post, they are now sending SMSes.

Traffic offenders used to be intimated about their fines via post and had to approach the court to pay up. The switch to SMS is due to the fact that the notices which were sent by post were not reaching some of the traffic offenders.

“The city traffic police used to send notices to the house address of offenders, but they were not reaching the recipients due to change of address or due to transfer/sale of the vehicle. In addition to this, police had to pay for the postal service,” said a press release from BTP. To avoid these issues, they have decided to switch to digital mode.

The new SMS system is not applicable to all traffic violators. “This new system applies only to those vehicles registered since 2019 and all others will continue to be intimidated by post,” said a senior police official.

