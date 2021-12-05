Onus now on malls, theatres to check vaccine certificates: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the State Government issued a series of Covid-related guidelines to be followed, especially permitting entry for only double-vaccinated people into malls, theatres and other public places, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the onus now rests on property owners and managements of these venues to ensure that safety norms are adhered to.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said directions have been issued, clarifications have been made and guidance will be given, but checking that those entering are double-vaccinated is their responsibility. “They should ensure that it is strictly followed for social health and safety. They will have to be honest and stern in their acts,” he added.

He said that while it is not possible to keep a regular check, random checks will be carried out and stern action will be taken if the orders are not followed. Meanwhile, vaccination has been intensified and people are voluntarily queuing up to take their second dose. To ensure that more people are benefited, mobile vaccination camps are also being conducted.

Gupta added that if people have a problem taking the vaccine at government hospitals or PHCs, they can approach private hospitals. Another BBMP official said the purpose of imposing such norms seems to already be showing the required results. So far, 90 per cent of the people in Bengaluru have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 66 per cent have taken their second dose. Also, in the last few days, the BBMP has collected Rs 1 crore as penalty from people not wearing masks.