STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Onus now on malls, theatres to check vaccine certificates: BBMP chief

“They should ensure that it is strictly followed for social health and safety. They will have to be honest and stern in their acts,” he added. 

Published: 05th December 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

In line with fresh government norms restricting entry for those without double-vaccination certificates at public places, a security staffer checks visitors at a mall in Bengaluru on Saturday | Ashish

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the State Government issued a series of Covid-related guidelines to be followed, especially permitting entry for only double-vaccinated people into malls, theatres and other public places, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the onus now rests on property owners and managements of these venues to ensure that safety norms are adhered to.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said directions have been issued, clarifications have been made and guidance will be given, but checking that those entering are double-vaccinated is their responsibility. “They should ensure that it is strictly followed for social health and safety. They will have to be honest and stern in their acts,” he added. 

He said that while it is not possible to keep a regular check, random checks will be carried out and stern action will be taken if the orders are not followed. Meanwhile, vaccination has been intensified and people are voluntarily queuing up to take their second dose. To ensure that more people are benefited, mobile vaccination camps are also being conducted. 

Gupta added that if people have a problem taking the vaccine at government hospitals or PHCs, they can approach private hospitals. Another BBMP official said the purpose of imposing such norms seems to already be showing the required results. So far, 90 per cent of the people in Bengaluru have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 66 per cent have taken their second dose. Also, in the last few days, the BBMP has collected Rs 1 crore as penalty from people not wearing masks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP COVID 19 COVID vaccine Omicron COVID variant
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp