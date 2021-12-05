Siddaramaiah slams Araga over outburst at cops, Bommai defends

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s outburst against alleged corruption in the police ranks prompted Opposition leader Siddaramaiah to target him, saying that the minister had failed to bring about any change in the police department ever since he took over. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended Jnanendra saying that the latter’s remarks about police personnel taking bribes was only about a few specific cases, and not a general comment.

Speaking to media persons in Shivamogga on Saturday, Siddaramaiah lashed out at Jnanendra for his “ugly outburst” at a top police official of Chikkamagaluru district, a video of which has gone viral. “Since he could not bring in any positive change in the police department in the last four months, he is venting out his ire in public. I think the minister has realised that the police department is rotten due to corruption.”

In the viral video, Jnanendra purportedly vented his ire against the police and accused them of taking bribes even though they are being paid handsome salaries. Responding to a question on the Home Minister’s remarks, the CM said in Bengaluru, “His comment was only about a few specific cases. Jnanendra is the most caring Home Minister who has immense interest in welfare of police personnel.”