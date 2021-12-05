Team BSY finds its way back to Bommai office

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: Just four months after they were relieved from their positions in the Chief Minister’s Office, those who were part of former CM BS Yediyurappa’s team are back in Basavaraj Bommai’s office one by one. Of those who were relieved in August, half of them are back in the CMO and in other major postings.

After Basavaraj Bommai took oath as Chief Minister in late July, an order was issued in August relieving Yediyurappa’s advisers — former IAS officer M Lakshminarayana, M R Doreswamy, Belur Sudarshan, Prashant Prakash, N R Santosh, Mohan Limbikai along with Political Secretaries D N Jeevaraj and Renukacharya. But within a month, Jeevaraj and Renukacharya were reinstated as political secretaries, while Yediyurappa’s grandnephew Santosh was left out. The post of political secretary is of cabinet rank and both are entitled to all the facilities given to a minister.

Meanwhile, Lakshminarayana was appointed as chairman of the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission. He has been given the responsibility of carrying out the delimitation and reservation exercise for constituencies in the panchayats.

In another comeback, the DPAR issued an order on Saturday appointing Belur Sudarshan as the CM’s adviser (e-governance). He has been appointed with cabinet rank and will be entitled to all facilities given to a cabinet minister.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, party sources said Yediyurappa was the one who built the BJP when it had just two members in the Assembly.