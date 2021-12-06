STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru residents come together after complaints go unanswered

The Home Buyers Awareness Group was started by a handful of home buyers who were frustrated trying to air their grievances regarding issues in their societies.

Published: 06th December 2021

A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After multiple complaints went unanswered, homeowners have gathered to spread awareness on anomalies committed by builders and how to file complaints against them.The Home Buyers Awareness Group was started by a handful of home buyers who were frustrated trying to air their grievances regarding issues in their societies. A top member of the group, who requested anonymity, owns an apartment in Attibele. She was trying to bring attention to various issues around her society, which also included the association not being properly registered and maintenance fees being collected illegally from residents.

She said the builders were mortgaging common areas, though they weren’t supposed to after handing them over to the society’s resident welfare association. After she filed complaints, the association illegally cut off power and water to her apartment. “They installed a valve, cutting off water to my apartment since 2018,” she said. Her family had to move out of the flat and into a rented facility.

When she approached the police to file a complaint against the association, the police told her to pay her maintenance fees, she said. “They did not try to understand the situation that legally the association cannot disconnect essential services even if maintenance fees are not paid,” she added.

Several other homeowners were facing similar problems around Bengaluru. Another homeowner, Subroto Chakraborty, had been fighting against multiple anomalies that both his society’s builders and association were part of. He alleged that the builders had put many apartment residents at risk by failing to obtain clearance from the Fire Department and forging the documents. No current employees from the builders could be reached. Lt Gen Matthew Mammen, former CMO of one of the builders who had been mentioned in the complaint filed by Chakraborty, said he was unaware of these issues.

