LSD strips worth Rs 25 lakh stuck behind stamp papers seized 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Psychedelic drug LSD worth Rs 25 lakh that was stuck behind stamp papers in the form of strips was seized by the anti-smuggling unit of Bengaluru City Customs. The recipient, who came to collect the consignment, has been arrested. Though it is common to conceal drugs in toys and other products, the use of a letter has stumped the department officials.

A source said that LSD in powder form was concealed in 1,120 strips (each in the size of a stamp) inside an envelope that reached the FPO at Chamarajpet. “Thick sheets of paper contained these colourful strips pasted adjacent to each other with the drug concealed beneath it. They had been purchased on Darknet,” he said.

The Customs decided to change the strategy to nab the recipient based at Banaswadi, the source explained. “After detecting drugs, we detain the parcel for a day or two with the department and Narcotics Control Bureau is alerted. The individual constantly tracking the parcel online could get cautious because of the delay,” the source added.

In this incident, the parcel was dispatched to the local post office at Banaswadi so as not to raise suspicion. “The anti-smuggling unit officers had reached the area in advance. The recipient did not wait for the consignment to reach home. He reached the post office to collect it and was caught red-handed after he collected it,” he added.The arrested Indian national is in jail after being booked under the NDPS Act, the source said.

The previous mega seizure at the post office was in November 2020 when Molly pills (MDMA drug) weighing 2.34 kg and valued at Rs 1.2 crore were hidden in a foot massager that reached here from France.