STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

My only wish is for an optimistic 2022, says actor Karisma Kapoor

At the launch, the actor was also given a collection of diamonds to choose from for different occasions, as part of a fun and interactive activity.

Published: 06th December 2021 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s a flurry of activity in JP Nagar on a weekday afternoon when Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is expected in the city. She’s here to launch the second store of the De Beers Forevermark Boutique in Bengaluru. Dressed in a black off-shoulder dress, Kapoor is frazzled by the goings-on. Once things settle, Kapoor does a store tour, viewing some diamonds through a jewellery magnifier. At the same time she recalls her first-ever purchase of the precious stone.  

Pic|Ashishkrishna HP 

“Like every girl, diamonds are my best friends too. The little solitaire I bought for the first time with my own money still makes me so proud,” says Kapoor. 

The exclusive boutique store in south Bengaluru is in collaboration with Abaran Timeless Jewellery, and includes a rare collection of diamonds in traditional and contemporary settings. At the launch, the actor was also given a collection of diamonds to choose from for different occasions, as part of a fun and interactive activity.

She picked a diamond-studded necklace which is suitable for a brunch meet or a film award ceremony. When asked to pick something for festive occasions, she chose to wear ‘diamond kangans’ which is part of a collection themed on the ‘circle of trust’, signifying the traditions and cultures of India. 

Speaking to CE, Kapoor says that diamonds are more like an identity to women than just a mere fashion statement. “Diamonds are like an heirloom piece, something that can be passed on for generations to come,” says the actor, who is known for movies such as Dil To Pagal Hai and Coolie No. 1. 

About Bengaluru, Kapoor says, “It’s always a pleasure to be in this green city amidst great weather. I am a big fan of the south Indian thali which I definitely don’t want to miss when I am here.” Sharing her New Year resolution for 2022, Kapoor says, “More than just a resolution, my wish is that we have a more positive and optimistic year ahead, especially since the last couple of years have been trying.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nagar De Beers Forevermark Bengaluru Karisma Kapoor
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp