My only wish is for an optimistic 2022, says actor Karisma Kapoor

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s a flurry of activity in JP Nagar on a weekday afternoon when Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is expected in the city. She’s here to launch the second store of the De Beers Forevermark Boutique in Bengaluru. Dressed in a black off-shoulder dress, Kapoor is frazzled by the goings-on. Once things settle, Kapoor does a store tour, viewing some diamonds through a jewellery magnifier. At the same time she recalls her first-ever purchase of the precious stone.

Pic|Ashishkrishna HP

“Like every girl, diamonds are my best friends too. The little solitaire I bought for the first time with my own money still makes me so proud,” says Kapoor.

The exclusive boutique store in south Bengaluru is in collaboration with Abaran Timeless Jewellery, and includes a rare collection of diamonds in traditional and contemporary settings. At the launch, the actor was also given a collection of diamonds to choose from for different occasions, as part of a fun and interactive activity.

She picked a diamond-studded necklace which is suitable for a brunch meet or a film award ceremony. When asked to pick something for festive occasions, she chose to wear ‘diamond kangans’ which is part of a collection themed on the ‘circle of trust’, signifying the traditions and cultures of India.

Speaking to CE, Kapoor says that diamonds are more like an identity to women than just a mere fashion statement. “Diamonds are like an heirloom piece, something that can be passed on for generations to come,” says the actor, who is known for movies such as Dil To Pagal Hai and Coolie No. 1.

About Bengaluru, Kapoor says, “It’s always a pleasure to be in this green city amidst great weather. I am a big fan of the south Indian thali which I definitely don’t want to miss when I am here.” Sharing her New Year resolution for 2022, Kapoor says, “More than just a resolution, my wish is that we have a more positive and optimistic year ahead, especially since the last couple of years have been trying.”