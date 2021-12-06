STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Three minors held for creating ruckus

A senior police officer said all the three were under the influence of drugs and alcohol and they tried to rob a motorist, pelted stones at houses and attacked people.

Published: 06th December 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pulikeshi Nagar police arrested three minor for creating ruckus in Jeevanahalli on Sunday. A senior police officer said all the three were under the influence of drugs and alcohol and they tried to rob a motorist, pelted stones at houses and attacked people. On Saturday, they also beat a stray dog to death with iron rods. They have been sent to the state home for boys.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp