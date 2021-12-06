Three minors held for creating ruckus
BENGALURU: Pulikeshi Nagar police arrested three minor for creating ruckus in Jeevanahalli on Sunday. A senior police officer said all the three were under the influence of drugs and alcohol and they tried to rob a motorist, pelted stones at houses and attacked people. On Saturday, they also beat a stray dog to death with iron rods. They have been sent to the state home for boys.