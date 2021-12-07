AAP, residents protest against potholes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over a hundred people gathered over the weekend to protest against BBMP’s failure to fill potholes across Bengaluru. Members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bengaluru drove across five constituencies to highlight the issue.AAP members and residents conducted pujas to potholes. “We go to the temple to pray for protection, now we’re praying to the potholes so that they don’t injure or kill us,” said Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru president.

Potholes claimed the lives of four people over the last few months. The BBMP had announced that those injured in pothole-related accidents would get Rs 15,000, while families of deceased victims would get Rs 3 lakh. “At least three people died in the last few months, but their families have not been given compensation. The administration has not fixed potholes. Where has the money gone,” asked Dasari.The protest started from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna and went through Gandhinagar, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar and Chickpet, before culminating at Gandhi Bazaar.