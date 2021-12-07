STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

AAP, residents protest against potholes

The protest started from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna and went through Gandhinagar, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar and Chickpet, before culminating at Gandhi Bazaar.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over a hundred people gathered over the weekend to protest against BBMP’s failure to fill potholes across Bengaluru. Members of Aam Aadmi Party  (AAP) Bengaluru drove across five constituencies to highlight the issue.AAP members and residents conducted pujas to potholes. “We go to the temple to pray for protection, now we’re praying to the potholes so that they don’t injure or kill us,” said Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru president.

Potholes claimed the lives of four people over the last few months. The BBMP had announced that those injured in pothole-related accidents would get Rs 15,000, while families of deceased victims would get Rs 3 lakh. “At least three people died in the last few months, but their families have not been given compensation. The administration has not fixed potholes. Where has the money gone,” asked Dasari.The protest started from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna and went through Gandhinagar, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar and Chickpet, before culminating at Gandhi Bazaar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp