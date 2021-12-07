Bengaluru civic body files plaint against Omicron-positive South African, hotel for quarantine violation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the escape of a South-African national, who had tested positive for the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, from the hotel where he was isolated, the BBMP has lodged a complaint with the police against the patient and the hotel under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.

The South African national, who arrived in Bengaluru on November 20, was tested at the international airport and the result was positive. Further tests had found that he was infected with the omicron variant of the virus. Hence, the BBMP officials had quarantined him at Shangri La hotel on Palace Road. However, the hotel staff allegedly allowed him to leave the hotel on November 27, after he had produced a report from a private laboratory stating that he was negative for COVID-19. The hotel staff had not informed the BBMP officials about the same.

As the patient and the hotel have allegedly violated the COVID-19 guidelines, Dr. Naveen Kumar M, the Medical Officer of Health of the BBMP East Division, has filed a complaint with the High Grounds police on Sunday. Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), and other sections of the IPC and the provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.

Earlier, the BBMP health officers had visited the hotel after the 66-year-old South African escaped from the hotel and had slapped a notice.