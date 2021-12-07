STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bride pride

The wedding season is here and we all know how difficult it gets to choose the right outfit.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:37 AM

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The wedding season is here and we all know how difficult it gets to choose the right outfit. We dream of wearing that perfect designer ensemble, but to zero in on that final look is an absolute task. Designers are cashing in on the season by making their bridal collection look royal and classy.

For instance, fashion designer Aisha Rao puts in her best when it comes to bridal wear. On a perpetual quest to better her designs each season, she is sometimes inspired by the ideas she gets after watching movies or visiting a place.

After showcasing her best at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021, Rao has now extended her collection with the most elegant lehengas that every bride would love to wear. “We are constantly adding more colourways to our existing line. We wanted a few exclusive pieces for Bridal Asia Delhi and these lehengas were a part of that collection,” she says. 

The designer used the colour blue for her latest collection and this has surely left us curious. “The colour blue has just worked wonders for us. Although our signature style is colourful, blue is a neutral base for the other colours and the look comes together well.”

The backdrop against which the bridal collection was shot (empty water slides), was indeed something to talk about. Rao shares the story behind choosing such a place: “We wanted to shoot at locations that were whimsical, and ones that would immediately transport the viewer into another time.”

Rao’s go-to fabric choice is tissue, minus the fraying. “I brought back the lost luster of the most ubiquitous fabric spotted during yesteryear Indian weddings. A combination of metal and coloured thread in warp and weft brings about a sophisticated sheen. The fabric is light, but rich and comes with a sense of nostalgia. It reminds us of our mothers and grandmothers wearing it on their wedding and special occasions.”

