Case against Congress candidate, MLA for violation of model code

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two FIRs have been filed against Yusuf Sharif, Congress candidate from the Bengaluru Local Authorities’ constituency in Attibele and Yelahanka police dtations for alleged inducement of voters during his speech on November 30, said a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka. An FIR has been filed against SN Narayan Swamy, Bangarpet MLA, for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct by intimidating the voters on November 29.

Flying Squad teams and police have seized 2534.33 litres of liquor worth Rs 9,53,075.10 and have seized Rs 12,360 in cash. Cumulatively, Flying Squads have registered FIRs in 238 cases. The excise department seized 15510.48 litres of IML and other liquors worth Rs. 57,42,562- and 76.19 kg NDPS worth Rs 17,78,200-and booked 338 heinous cases, 1174 cases for breach of licence conditions, 75 NDPS cases and 2,484 cases under Section 15 (A) of Karnataka Excise Act-1965.