Children in Karnataka can attend school even if parents not vaxxed against Covid

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Education department’s dilemma over implementing the double vaccination mandate on parents, to allow their children to attend school offline, has led to Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh allowing kids to go to school even if parents are not fully vaccinated.

The dilemma stems from this: While the state government has made it must for parents to complete two doses of vaccination to allow their children into schools, none of the acts have the provision to empower the government to enforce such a rule.

Nagesh told TNIE, “We cannot force parents unless the government decides that vaccination is compulsory. Throughout the country, we are pressurising people to take the second dose of vaccination. People were not taking it because the situation was not alarming.”

Parents send your kids to school even if you're not vaccinated, minister @BCNagesh_bjp says. Asha, Angawadi workers and teachers are set the task of convincing parents to be double vaccinated. @NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru @santwana99 https://t.co/qzfq8QjqIV — Pearl Dsouza (@simpearlified) December 7, 2021

The department has been told to take convincing measures for parents to be vaccinated Nagesh added, requesting "parents if possible bring their child alone to school if they have the capacity, for few days, to avoid public transport. Spare time for the sake of their children."

Vishal R, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, said, “Anything that is made compulsory has to be done through an act or rule, like the Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act or RTE Act. Do any of these give us overriding powers to punish parents or children?”

Instead of denying education to children because parents are not completely vaxxed, Vishal said they are now looking at measures to educate parents about the need for being double vaccinated. Anganwadi and Asha workers, and teachers, have been given the task of doing that, he said.

Meanwhile, schools are awaiting orders from the Education Department to implement the guidelines. “We have not got orders from the department to prevent children from coming to school, although there are government guidelines,” said HK Manjunath, President, Karnataka State High School Assistant Masters’ Association. However, if schools implement it without a department order, parents are bound to oppose it. “So far, we only have an order saying that cultural activities are prohibited,” he said.

Monday saw no change in school attendance in private unaided schools. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “We have only sent a notice for parents as an advisory (not to send kids to school if not double vaccinated),” he said.