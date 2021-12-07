STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-IAF man who killed wife, kids held after 11 years

Published: 07th December 2021 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An ex-Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, who was arrested for murdering his wife and two children and had escaped from judicial custody in 2010, has been arrested by the VV Puram police after 11 years. Dharm Singh Yadav (53), who hails from Haryana, was arrested from Assam.Police said Yadav, who served in the IAF from 1987 to 2007, was married to Anu Yadav and the couple had two children. The family was staying in Singapura Layout in Vidyaranyapura police limits. 

On October 19, 2008, he murdered his wife, 14-year-old son Shubham and eight-year-old daughter Keerti. He had committed the murders to marry another woman whom he had met on social media. He was arrested for the murders and sent to judicial custody where he spent two years and two months.

“He was suffering from a kidney problem and was regularly taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. He planned to make use of the opportunity to escape. On December 4, 2010, he picked up a packet of chilli powder from the prison canteen. When two policemen took him to the hospital, he threw chilli powder on their faces and escaped, wearing the leading chain and handcuffs. Since then, he had managed to evade arrest,” police said.

“The VV Puram police received credible information that he was running a liquor store in Haryana. He had married another woman hailing from Assam and had two sons. Based on a specific input, that he was in Assam, a police team rushed there and arrested him,” the police added.
 

