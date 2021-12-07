STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mantri Mall shut over property tax dues

BBMP on Monday slapped Mantri Mall in Malleswaram with a third notice to pay pending property tax.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:53 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP on Monday slapped Mantri Mall in Malleswaram with a third notice to pay pending property tax. Agitated by the delay, BBMP West Zone officials closed down the mall and stopped the entry of visitors.  BBMP Joint Commissioner (West) Shivaswamy said the mall management has to pay Rs 27 crore in property tax, due since the past four years. “Sufficient notice and time has been given. Now we have decided to close it down till the amount is paid,” he said.

He added that in the past, each time a notice was issued and the mall would be closed temporarily, the management would make some internal arrangement and pay an amount. In this way, they have paid Rs 5.5 crore.  BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said directions have been issued to the zonal team to take stern action, as tax defaulters will not get any relief, and the matter will be taken very seriously. 

