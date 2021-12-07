STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Namma Metro gets nod to add 7 new trains

Trains were run empty as well as with sand bags weighing up to 360 tonnes during the trial runs.

Published: 07th December 2021

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The induction of seven brand new trains in Namma Metro’s operations is set to become a reality soon. The Lucknow-based Research, Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which conducted extensive tests on these coaches last month, has recently given the green signal for operationalising them, said highly placed Metro officials. 

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) presently runs 50 trains covering its Phase-I network and two lines of Phase-II. Speaking to The New Indian Express, a source said, “We have received the nod from the RDSO. Certain modifications need to be made in the draft and we will be doing it soon.” The BMRCL will next approach the Railway Board through the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety to get its clearance, he said. 

The trains, manufactured by BEML, were being purchased for the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line which is likely to be commissioned before the end of 2022. “We are not going to keep the new trains idle until then. We will induct them as soon as possible into our fleet along the East-West and North-South Corridors presently operational,”the official said. 

A 14-member team from RDSO was in the city from October 10 to October 27 to carry out oscillation and emergency braking trials on the coaches. The trials were completed five days before schedule with trains being run between Sampige Road and Peenya Industry stations between 10 pm and 4.30 am after closure of train operations. 

Trains were run empty as well as with sand bags weighing up to 360 tonnes during the trial runs. “The trial runs were smooth. While the starting speed was at 50 kmph, the speed was gradually increased until the trains were run at a maximum speed of 90 kmph,”an official had told TNIE.

Namma Metro
