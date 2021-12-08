STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Banglore police sub-inspector suspended for forcing youth to drink urine

The Byatarayanapura area was tense a few days ago after the policeman allegedly compelled 23-year old Tausif to drink urine.

Published: 08th December 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU:  A police sub-inspector has been suspended after he had allegedly manhandled a youth and forced him to drink urine in the city.

According to a senior police officer, sub-inspector Harish K N has been suspended after a departmental inquiry. He has been charged with 'dereliction of duty and not registering a complaint'.

The Byatarayanapura area was tense a few days ago after the policeman allegedly compelled 23-year old Tausif to drink urine.

The tension in the locality and the complaint by Tausif's relative forced the superiors to initiate an inquiry against the sub-inspector posted at the Byatarayanapura police station.

Tausif's father Aslam said the police had picked up his son at 1 AM on Thursday last for quarrelling with the neighbours. He alleged that the policemen beat him up and also demanded money for his release.

A video too is being circulated in which Tausif, writhing in pain, is heard saying that the police cut his hair, beat him below his abdomen and then forced him to drink urine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banglore police
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp