Domestic help at cop’s house missing

In the evening, the driver took the daughter to her friend’s house and when they returned, the house was locked.

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old domestic help working at the residence of Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) of Bengaluru city, BR Ravikanthe Gowda, has gone missing since Saturday evening. Incidentally, cash and gold valuables are missing from the officer’s house.

The Sanjaynagar police have registered a missing person’s case and investigation is in progress. Ravikanthe Gowda’s car driver Jagadish has filed a complaint stating that Akshatha Nayak was staying and working as a domestic help at the officer’s residence located in Dollars Colony for the last three years. On Saturday, Ravikanthe Gowda’s family had gone out of the city on some work while his daughter was staying in the house with Akshatha. In the evening, the driver took the daughter to her friend’s house and when they returned, the house was locked.

“The driver informed Ravikanthe Gowda that Akshatha had gone missing. After searching there, he found the keys of the main door kept on a flower pot and opened the door. When the house was searched, three wristwatches, three pairs of earrings, a mobile phone, and Rs. 32,000 in cash were missing. A complaint was filed the next day. We are trying to trace the girl,” the police added.

