Get set, go 

Volunteers of Mera Tera Run will be travelling to Chilika Lake for a running event to raise funds for cancer patients

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A travel expedition comes with not just adventure but also a cause. Like the Mera Tera Run (MTR), a Bengaluru-based collective, consisting of avid runners, which is hosting a run this year called Juggernaut For A Cause. This, to support children suffering from Retinoblastoma, a form of cancer. 

MTR’s latest run is centred around the Chilika Lake in Odisha on December 18. The runners will explore the biodiversity around the lake and also take part in some adventurous activities. Meanwhile, the event will also raise funds for the Iksha Foundation through Wildlife for Cancer, a website that sells wildlife photographs, to treat the children with cancer. 

MTR flagged off their first run, as part of the mission, in Bengaluru, on December 4 , where volunteers and organisers took part in a 2-km run around Doddabommasandra Lake at Vidyaranyapura. However, the main run will commence from December 19 in Odisha. 

MTR’s idea is to travel and run for different social and environmental causes, an attempt they started in 2014. From running for rejuvenating lakes to raising awareness on millets by working with farmer collectives, the volunteers blend adventure and causes, to advocate the need of sustainable living.

Rajesh Vorkady, one of the volunteers of MTR, says, “This is a voluntary collective that binds like-minded people to participate in an event with a cause. This time around, we are raising funds for Iksha Foundation through Wildlife for Cancer. The volunteers will take on an adventurous trail around the Chilika Lake to explore the biodiversity hotspot coupled with some challenging running pursuits.” 

The participants will kickstart their week-long mission from December 19 to December 25 to complete six 13-km runs, a day on the island, a hangout with the dolphins, explore the Nalbadha bird sanctuary by foot and much more. 

