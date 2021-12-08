Relief for authorities as no Omicron cases found among Bengaluru doctor’s contacts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The preliminary report of samples of five contacts of the Omicron-positive 46-year-old doctor are negative for the new variant, but positive for the Delta variant. The doctor was one of the first Omicron cases in India.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told TNIE that preliminary test reports of genome sequencing came negative for the new variant.

“The official report from Delhi’s ministry of health and family welfare is yet to be announced. The five are default positive for Delta. So citizens need not worry and there is no need to panic,” he said.

The samples were sent for genome sequencing on December 1.

Health department officials also stated that they were awaiting written communication from the NCBS laboratory and central government before making an official announcement and taking the necessary steps.

The first cases of Omicron were reported in Bengaluru, one was the doctor and the other a 66-year-old traveller from South Africa who left the city on November 27. The doctor had 13 primary and 205 secondary contacts.