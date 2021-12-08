Two held for assaulting policemen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka New Town police have arrested two men including an engineer for assaulting a police sub inspector and a constable.The accused are residents of Yelahanka and assaulted Srishaila, the police sub inspector and Aslam, the police constable during patrolling. The police came on a bike and brushed the accused’s car coming from the opposite side in the narrow lane. The road, under construction was blocked for traffic on one side and vehicles from both directions were allowed on the single narrow lane where the incident took place.

The accused got out of the car and abused the policemen when they requested them to move the vehicle as it was affecting the traffic flow. In a fit of rage, they slapped and assaulted the policemen who were on duty. The two policemen immediately alerted the control room for backup.They were taken into custody and produced before the magistrate.