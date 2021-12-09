How to help yourself get a goodnight’s rest 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleep problems are a common medical issue that a huge population suffers from. They are manifested in different ways. It is normal to have sleep problems for a short term period. About 30-40 per cent of the population suffers from sleep problems for several days a month. Occasionally sleep problems can run in families. A person with sleep problems usually complains of one or more of the following:

Inability to sleep or lack of sleep usually referred to as insomnia.

Excessive sleepiness, particularly during the day or hypersomnia.

Abnormal activity, behaviour or experience during sleep.

What causes sleep problems?

Not having a good sleep routine, for instance, going to bed too early or too late.

Uncomfortable bedding, noisy surroundings, too cold or too warm temperatures and too much light.

Night shifts, jet lags, frequent change in work patterns and change of sleeping places.

Physical pain, snoring or breathing difficulties during sleep and other medical problems related to thyroid, diabetes, hypertension, Parkinson’s disease.

Suffering from psychological problems like depression, anxiety, phobias.

Developing abnormal psychological feelings associated with sleep like anticipatory anxiety about inability to sleep, fear of dreams.

Excessive consumption of coffee, tea, alcohol and use of cigarettes, stimulant drugs.

Unhealthy eating habits like late dinners and consumption of excessive fatty food.

Some medication can also give rise to sleep problems

Help yourself

It is important to identify the cause of your sleep problems. Most of the short-term sleep problems are relieved by just practising good sleep hygiene. However, it may be necessary to get your sleep problems assessed by a specialist to rule out any complex causes and to receive appropriate treatment.

This is particularly important if the sleep problems become prolonged or worsen over time or if it

is affecting your mental state, physical health, worklife, relationships etc.

For short term and uncomplicated sleep problems, it is important to try different things and find what works best for you.

Here are a few tips to follow:

Practice a good routine of going to bed and waking up at the same time every day

Undertake regular exercises, but not just before sleep

Relaxation or meditation before going to bed

Avoid large-portion meals too close to bedtime

Avoid stimulating activities like watching TV, playing with smartphones and tablets in the bed

Avoid use of excessive caffeine, alcohol nicotine use

Avoid daytime naps

Get your medical conditions/medication regularly reviewed by your doctors

Seek help for your stress and ruminating unhelpful thoughts

Make sure your environment is comfortable with a firm bed without any disturbing noise or light

Don’t try too hard. If you are struggling to sleep, sit on a chair and try to read until you feel a bit tired

(The writer is consultant neuropsychiatrist and sleep disorders specialist, People Tree Maarga)