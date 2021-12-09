Indo-French Campus Institute may be setup in Bengaluru City University campus

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thierry Berthelot, the newly-appointed Consul General of France for Bengaluru, on Wednesday met with CN Ashwatha Narayana, Minister for Higher Education, where he reminded the latter about a Indo-French Campus Institute to be setup in Karnataka, and specifically in the Bengaluru City University campus.

During the meeting, Berthelot is said to have said that the French delegation had been suggested to set up the intended campus in the Bengaluru City University. Narayana iterated that the government of France is keen to set up an Indo-French Campus Institute in Karnataka.

The minister added that France is interested to provide courses under Health Category which include Biotech to Artificial Intelligence, Drugs & Health Products, Pharmaceutical Management, Advanced Pharmaceutical Engineering.

"Under the Industry 4.0 category, it wishes to commence courses of Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, etc and under Ecology category it wants to commence courses of Biodiversity, Climate Change, Greener Economy," he said, adding that those who study the above courses will be awarded Joint Degrees Indo-French Degrees