International flyers to be isolated at Bowring, Wenlock hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has designated two state-run government hospitals to isolate international passengers who test RT-PCR positive at the airport. Those testing positive at Bengaluru International Airport will be shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, while those testing positive at Mangaluru International Airport will be shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

A circular from the health department said the airport authorities shall ensure that facilities are available to shift positive cases for further treatment at the designated hospitals.Meanwhile, district health authorities have been asked to earmark a separate block with a sufficient number of beds and other facilities for isolation, treatment and management of Covid-19. Those who test Omicron-positive are shifted to a separate isolated treatment block or ward within the same facility.