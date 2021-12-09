STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man shot at over trivial issue, one held

A man was shot at over a trivial issue by two men in Sathanur police station limits in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district.

Published: 09th December 2021 07:00 AM

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man was shot at over a trivial issue by two men in Sathanur police station limits in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district. The police have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.The accused is identified as Karthik (24). Another accused, Paramesh, is absconding. They have been charged for attempting to murder Pradeep R. All three are residents of Kapanigowdanadoddi village in Uyyamballi in Kanakapura.

Police said that a speeding car had touched Pradeep’s dog on Monday evening, and the latter had asked the car driver to drive carefully. The driver had apologised and left the scene. A few hours later, Paramesh called Pradeep over the phone and started abusing him over the issue, leading to an argument.

“After a few minutes, Pradeep was near his friend’s house where Paramesh and Karthik came on a bike carrying a single barrel gun. Karthik pointed the gun at Pradeep and shot a bullet, but the latter managed to escape. Another round was fired in the air, while Pradeep ran for his life. A complaint was registered on Tuesday and Karthik was arrested. We have seized the gun and are on the lookout for Paramesh. Old rivalry is the reason for the incident,” the Sathanur police added.

