STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

PU mid-term examinations begin Thursday

The PUC I mid-term examinations are also being held simultaneously from December 9 to 23.  

Published: 09th December 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of PUC II will start their mid-term examinations on Thursday, with History and Physics in the morning session. The PUC I mid-term examinations are also being held simultaneously from December 9 to 23.  

For PUC II students, the deputy directors in each district will provide the question papers to each college via the nodal centres. Evaluation will be done by lecturers in their own colleges under the supervision of the principal. The results will be uploaded on the SATS portal in 15 working days of the exam. The principal will be responsible for any mistakes in the evaluation process. Similarly, PUC I mid-term exam will be held at the college level and results will be updated on the SATS portal.

In a document accessed by TNIE, the Deputy Director of PU Education, Bengaluru Urban district, has on Wednesday allowed students who have tested positive for Covid, or are primary contacts, to be exempted from taking the mid-term examination. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp