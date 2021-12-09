PU mid-term examinations begin Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of PUC II will start their mid-term examinations on Thursday, with History and Physics in the morning session. The PUC I mid-term examinations are also being held simultaneously from December 9 to 23.

For PUC II students, the deputy directors in each district will provide the question papers to each college via the nodal centres. Evaluation will be done by lecturers in their own colleges under the supervision of the principal. The results will be uploaded on the SATS portal in 15 working days of the exam. The principal will be responsible for any mistakes in the evaluation process. Similarly, PUC I mid-term exam will be held at the college level and results will be updated on the SATS portal.

In a document accessed by TNIE, the Deputy Director of PU Education, Bengaluru Urban district, has on Wednesday allowed students who have tested positive for Covid, or are primary contacts, to be exempted from taking the mid-term examination.