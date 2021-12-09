Two vaccinated Bengaluru residents fly in from Germany, test Covid positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two passengers who landed at Kempegowda International Airport on a Lufthansa flight from Germany in the early hours of Wednesday, tested positive for Covid-19.

One is a 60-year-old male who travelled from Germany, and the other a 43-year-old male who came from Sweden via Germany.

Both are double vaccinated, asymptomatic and admitted to Bowring Hospital, now a designated hospital for Omicron-positive patients.

According to health and BBMP officials, the two men arrived in Bengaluru with a negative test report, but tested positive on arrival.

“We are checking how they contracted the virus. These two are breakthrough infection cases. We are talking to them and getting details to understand how they could have contracted the virus. Since they are international travellers, their samples were sent for genome sequencing,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr K V Trilok Chandra said a close watch is being kept on them.Sources in the Covid War Room told TNIE that the two are residents of Bengaluru -- one is from West Zone, and the other from Bommanahalli.

They were among 366 passengers on board the Lufthansa flight. Airport officials said the test reports of the other passengers on board were negative, but a close watch will be kept, and as per procedure, they will be tested again.

“Earlier in the day, when samples were taken on arrival, one passenger had left the airport even before his reports came. There was panic among health officials and when his details were traced, it was found that he had given the wrong domicile address. This alerted us and we intensified our search, found him and immediately rushed him to Bowring Hospital for isolation,” said a health official.

