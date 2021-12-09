Who’ll fix sewage pipe?: HBR residents seek answer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite multiple complaints made to the authorities, things haven’t improved for the residents of HBR Layout, who have had to deal with a leaking sewage pipe with no relief, as local authorities alternate between playing the blame game and postponing work.

After complaints were made to rectify a leak in a newly-built chamber, the Wastewater Management division (WWM) of BWSSB only dumped debris and mud on to the area, allege residents. “Debris and mud has been dumped multiple times over the leak, however, no efforts have been made to study what caused the leak in the fist place, and how to fix it,” said George K X, former president of the HBR Layout Residents Welfare Association (HBRRWA).

A new chamber had been built, but a leak emerged, with sewage pooling close to the nearby storm water drain (SWD). To build the chamber, part of the SWD wall and nearby road had also been demolished, leaving residents worried.

As of now, the previously exposed chamber has been completely buried under debris and mud, with part of the road rebuilt just with mud that was dumped overnight. “They are saying that the leak was fixed overnight, but we checked CCTV footage and enquired with people living on the road. No one had seen them come and fix the leak,” alleged George.

Manjunath Miraganje, WWM Assistant Executive Engineer for the area, told TNIE, “There is a minor leakage in the chamber, but we can only fix it once BBMP rebuilds the wall and fills the road. If we fix the problem beforehand, then whatever excavation BBMP does while rebuilding (the wall), might again lead to another leak. We are waiting for BBMP to finish their work.”

However, according to residents, BBMP refused to undertake the work because of the stagnant pool of water that was still present at the area caused by the leak. Due to this, residents are concerned for their safety, as the road has turned into a precarious slope and the smell of the stagnant water has led to health concerns being raised.